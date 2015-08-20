Waffle House opens in downtown Albany

The smell of bacon, eggs, and waffles will soon take over downtown Albany.

The new Waffle House opens its doors to the public after their ribbon cutting today, August 20, at 9 a.m.

This is downtown Albany's first restaurant to be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

They even tied in some history to the building, bricks from the historic Tift Building at Thronateeska are featured in parts of the sidewalk.

The new Waffle House is just one element in the effort to revitalize downtown Albany.

