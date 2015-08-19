Rep. Bishop leaning toward supporting Iran nuclear deal

Congressman Sanford Bishop tells us he's leaning toward supporting the controversial Iran nuclear deal.

Bishop says he hasn't decided for sure, but walking away from the deal could cause serious problems.

He says he has listened to military, intelligence and nuclear non-proliferation experts who support the deal which President Obama says would prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. "It's a step in the right direction," Bishop said. "If not this agreement, then what? I've not heard a satisfactory explanation from the critics as to what the alternative is."

Congress is expected to vote next month to prohibit President Obama from lifting sanctions on Iran to try to block the deal.

The President will certainly veto that, and it appears Republicans would have a hard time getting the two-thirds majorities needed to override the veto.

