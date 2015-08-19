Cowart makes MLB debut with Angels

Kaleb Cowart became a baseball superstar with the Cook Hornets.
On Tuesday, he made his Major League debut.
Cowart was called up by the Angels Tuesday afternoon, and started Thursday night’s game against the White Sox at third base. He batted ninth in the lineup.
The former Hornet star was named the 2010 Gatorade National Player of the Year, and was selected 18th overall in the MLB Draft.
