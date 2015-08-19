Congressman Bishop supports female Army Rangers

Congressman Sanford Bishop told us Tuesday night he's all for having female Army Rangers.

Ninety- six soldiers who just passed Ranger School will earn their Ranger tabs Friday at Fort Benning.

For the first time, two women will be among the graduates.

"In the United States military, we don't look at gender, we look at performance. And we have two individuals who have demonstrated that capacity to perform at the high standards that are set by the Rangers,” said Rep. Sanford Bishop, (D) Georgia.



The women will not actually as rangers in the field just yet.

The secretary of defense has until early next year to spell out new combat roles for women.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.