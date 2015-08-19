Valiants must replace playmakers in 2015

When Valwood made the move up to Class AAA, there were questions about how the Valiants would compete at the GISA's highest level.

Those questions were answered in convincing fashion.

Valwood didn't make a quiet debut, bursting onto the scene and taking no prisoners.

The Valiants won the region title in their first season in Region 3-AAA. Now they want to do it again.

The good news is with the offensive line, where every starter returns.

The concern comes from the playmakers. The Valiants saw many of their top offensive performers graduate.

Head coach Ashley Henderson said if the Valiants want to contend for another region title, they must have new playmakers step up.

“I bet we lost 80% of our production to graduation last year. With Maysoe Wiley being back as our returning receiver and two running backs that were our 3rd and 4th guy last year, we have our work cut out for us,” said Henderson. “But I feel like we got some good dudes there that can do it, so I'm pretty excited about that as well.”

The Valiants will open the season Friday night when they host Class AA power Memorial Day out of Savannah.

