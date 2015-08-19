Fallen football star's dad talks to south Georgia athletes

As they get ready to start their season, Southwest Georgia Academy football players and their supporters heard a motivational message Tuesday night. Mike Lutzenkirchen spoke at the Annual Tailgate Supper.

He's the father of record-setting Auburn University tight end Phillip Lutzenkirchen who was killed in a crash in Lagrange a little more than a year ago. He said, "The message I give, are you a good friend or are you gonna become a great friend. All of us are good friends. But sometimes in life, we take a backseat when we know something is wrong or something has been done to the excessive amounts that we should stand up and become a great friend and protect each other."

The family set up the Lutzie 43 Foundation in honor of Phillip. SGA will nominate a student to be eligible for a college scholarship from the foundation.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.