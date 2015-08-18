Congressman searches for solution to lake mess

Congressman Sanford Bishop met Tuesday night with folks in Seminole County who are concerned about a mess that's taking over Lake Seminole.

Hydrilla is an invasive plant that's impacting fishing and boating and hurting property values. Bishop says he's working to find a solution to get rid of the hydrilla without damaging water quality. "We really want to try to find a solution that will address the concerns and of course this is an opportunity for the residents to be heard," Bishop said.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commander John Chytka answered questions from concerned residents at the forum. He said the Corps is trying to find a way to fix the problem. "We do a very good job of working with our partners to try to address those challenges within our budget constraints," Chytka said.

The Army Corps of Engineers has tried herbicides and other biological and mechanical methods to kill hydrilla, but nothing has worked well.

