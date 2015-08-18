Hugh Mills turf close to completion

After weeks of work, the Hugh Mills Stadium turf is close to completion.

Dougherty County athletic director Johnny Seabrooks said the new turf should be installed completely by Thursday, when he plans to sign off on the work.

According to Seabrooks, the crews are adding the cooling element to the field, as well as other finishing touches.

The first game on the new turf will be Friday night when Westover hosts Lee County.

