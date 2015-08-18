Valdosta murder suspect arrested

A Valdosta man wanted in the shooting death of a teen was arrested overnight in Florida.

Murder warrants were issued Monday night for 18-year-old Eric Simmons. He's accused of shooting 18-year-old Damaria Hill during Sunday afternoon on Caldwell Circle.

Hill died from his wounds last night.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office website, Simmons was arrested around 1 o'clock Tuesday morning near Tampa.

He is being held in the Hillsborough County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing.