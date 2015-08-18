Valdosta murder suspect arrested

A Valdosta man wanted in the shooting death of a teen was arrested overnight in Florida.
Murder warrants were issued Monday night for 18-year-old Eric Simmons. He's accused of shooting 18-year-old Damaria Hill during Sunday afternoon on Caldwell Circle.
Hill died from his wounds last night.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office website, Simmons was arrested around 1 o'clock Tuesday morning near Tampa.
He is being held in the Hillsborough County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.