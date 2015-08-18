Packers become the hunted

After a perfect season and a top ten national ranking, the Packers would kick off 2015 with a target on their back.

Colquitt County doesn't expect to drop off much.



Head coach Rush Propst said the Packers have 41 seniors on this team, the largest class in history.



Among those starting is QB Chase Parrish, as well as offensive weapons Kiel Pollard and Ty Lee.

“Anytime you have your quarterback back and Luis Martinez, who I think is the best kicker in the state of Georgia no question. You throw in both returners in Pollard and Lee's back. Our punter's back, our snapper, all of our holders. All that stuff's good,” Propst said.

The Packers face that always tough schedule in and out of region play. Propst believed that with so many key returners back from a championship season, Colquitt would be a force to be reckoned with again.

“It's a challenging schedule, no question. Then with a target on your back, and then the things we’ve had to overcome this summer, it's been tough,” said Propst. “It builds character and it builds leadership, and those are the key components to having a good football team.”

Colquitt County kicks off the season Saturday night against North Gwinnett in the Corky Kell Classic at the Georgia Dome.

