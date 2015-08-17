GHSA makes major changes

There are plenty of changes coming to the Georgia High School Association in 2016-2017.

The organization made major moves at Monday’s reclassification meeting in Macon.

The biggest change is the creation of a new class.

The “Big 44” will essentially be Class AAAAAAA, and made up of the state’s largest 10 percent of schools, according to the Macon Telegraph.

This means in many sports, there will now be eight state championships.

How those state titles are won will change in Class A.

The state’s smallest classification will remain split between public and private, but the postseason will now include 24 teams instead of 16.

Irwin County head football coach Buddy Nobles said he’s a fan of more teams in the tournament.

“You always like that. The key thing is, I don't care if there's 8, 16, or 24 teams. We want to be one of the ones that makes the playoffs,” said Nobles. “It's my philosophy, if you're going to go to the dance, at least get on the floor. If you get on the floor, and somebody beats you, that's fine. But if you get on the floor and you keep dancing, that's what we want.”

The state baseball title will also be determined at a neutral site. This will be in line with many other sports.

