Leary man killed in Miller County crash

A weekend crash in Miller County claimed the life of a Leary man.

Georgia State Patrol officials say 61-year-old Wiley Smith ran a stop sign around 2 o'clock Saturday morning at the intersection of Johnny Freeman Drive and Highway 91.

His Chevy Silverado pickup was struck by a semi-truck and Smith was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

A third vehicle struck the pickup. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.