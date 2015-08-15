Area football teams play final scrimmages

South Georgia high school football teams played their final scrimmage games of the preseason Friday night.
The regular season begins next week.
AREA SCRIMMAGE SCORES:
Valdosta 17, Ware Co. 7
Lee Co. 48, Monroe 0
Tift Co. 17, Worth Co. 14
Westover 13, Jenkins 12
Bainbridge 21, Cairo 0
Crisp Co. 21, Dooly Co. 0
Thomasville 34, Mitchell Co. 18
Pelham 28, Albany 0
Sherwood Christian 31, Crisp Academy 6
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.