Area football teams play final scrimmages

South Georgia high school football teams played their final scrimmage games of the preseason Friday night.

The regular season begins next week.

AREA SCRIMMAGE SCORES:

Valdosta 17, Ware Co. 7

Lee Co. 48, Monroe 0

Tift Co. 17, Worth Co. 14

Westover 13, Jenkins 12

Bainbridge 21, Cairo 0

Crisp Co. 21, Dooly Co. 0

Thomasville 34, Mitchell Co. 18

Pelham 28, Albany 0

Sherwood Christian 31, Crisp Academy 6

