Eagles not feeling pressure as defending champs

The Sherwood Christian Eagles are still feeling the excitement of their first ever state football title last season.

The new coach Chad Evans knows it is time to move on.

Evans spoke to the Exchange Club of Southwest Georgia this afternoon, previewing their season. In their second campaign in the GICAA, SCA may have a little tougher go of it.

The Eagles are currently only dressing 14 players, after losing a large group of seniors from last year's team.

While that may create a depth problem, Evans says it hasn’t caused an attitude issue.

“It will be tough. But we have kids that want to be there, kids that want to participate. And I'll take that,” said Evans. “Most teams, if you had 14 in a line, they'd get concerned. Our guys are just ready to play.”

Evans said he is looking forward to rebuilding the program, and is excited about the young group of players coming up as freshmen and in the middle school ranks.

As for 2015 season, he feels the smaller numbers may help take some pressure off the defending state champs.

“The target's really not on our back. Everything's new, so there are new opportunities,” said Evans. “Most of those kids have graduated, so it's time to build for the future. That's how we're handling it.”

The Eagles open the season August 21 when they host Abbeville Christian out of Alabama.

