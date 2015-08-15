South Georgia legends on Hall of Fame ballot

The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame released the 36 finalists for the Class of 2016 Friday afternoon.

As usual, there is a south Georgia presence on the ballot.

Homerville native Jolene Ammons and former Albany and Dougherty High football coach Luther Welsh are finalists for the second straight year.

Ammons joined the All-American Red Heads, a professional women’s basketball team similar to the Harlem Globetrotters, in 1962.

She scored over 25,000 points over the next 12 years with the team, and was named to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Welsh spent 55 years as a high school football coach in Georgia, spending 15 of those between Albany High and Dougherty High. He also coached one year at Crisp County.

Over his five and a half decades, Welsh earned 333 victories and three state championships.

Joining Ammons and Welsh on the ballot is Valdosta native Ben Zambiasi.

Zambiasi was born in Valdosta, but played high school football at Mount de Sales in Macon. He then went on to the University of Georgia, where he is still the school’s all-time leader in tackles with 467.

Those three are just a few of the legendary names on this year’s list, which includes Chipper Jones, Hines Ward, and longtime Braves broadcaster Pete Van Wieren.

The Hall of Fame Honors Court will meet in September to select the 2016 class, which will be inducted next February.

