Warriors getting hold of offensive changes

Despite a 0-5 start in 2014, the SGA Warriors still had a shot at a region title in the final week of the regular season.

Now they hope to really make noise in GISA’s class AA.

The Warriors have lofty goals entering year two under head coach Eric Folmar.



The new offense that SGA struggled to get a hold of a season ago is now becoming second nature.



Folmar says it's been a complete 180 offensively, and this team has their eyes set on the program's seventh state championship.

“It's night and day compared to what it was a year ago. When I first came here, our guys couldn't even get in a proper receiver stance,” Folmar says. “Having a year in the system, especially for our older guys. They really have grasped it and come a long way with it.”

The Warriors are just a week away from playing games that count. They open the season Thursday night at Westwood.

