It's Miller Time for Pirates

The Miller County Pirates are starting over.

One of the proud small school programs in south Georgia, the Pirates have struggled of late, with just six total wins over the last two seasons.

Enter veteran head coach Brent Miller and his 130 career wins.

Miller will begin his 25th season as a head coach in Colquitt this fall.

It's all new schemes for the Pirate offense and defense, and the team is young, but Miller is excited about the response he's seen from Colquitt and the players.

“We've doubled the number of kids we have in the program. We've got 46 out here, 19 freshmen,” Miller says. “We only have five seniors, so we're stepping in the right direction. We've very excited here in Miller County.”



The Pirates hope to get back to their winning ways, and the players are buying into Miller’s plans.

“We come out every day and work with these great guys to build around,” says senior OL Patrick Price. “Coach Miller is doing the best job he can do with us. There ain't no days off. We're working hard.”

Miller says this season will be key to laying the foundation of how the Pirate program will rebuild.

“We're going to start with a clean slate, a new slate. We're just very excited about what we're doing,” Miller says. “We've got a lot of young people playing this year. If we can do anything this year, we're going to be great for the next 2-3 years.”

The Pirates will kick off the season with a pair of road games. They'll open August 28 at state power Marion County, before taking on rival Early County in Blakely.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.