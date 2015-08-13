Most Wanted: Antwon 'Juicy' Mathis

Albany Police are hoping surveillance pictures will lead to the arrest of Antwon 'Juicy' Mathis.

He assaulted a loss prevention officer at the mall last Friday afternoon. Police say the officer confronted the man stealing items from Belk's Department Store.

That's when the suspect punched the officer in the face, leaving him with a bloody nose.

Once arrested Antwon 'Juicy' Mathis is facing charges of shoplifting, battery and cruelty to a child.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

