Bulldogs must overcome inexperience

The Thomasville Bulldogs are entering year three under head coach Leroy Ryals, and hope there is a third straight playoff appearance in the works.

Ryals says he's very pleased with the numbers in the program in 2015, and he says the energy has been pretty good so far in preseason camp.

They just have to grow up and gain some experience.

The good news: there are some playmakers who have been around the program and the Dogs will need those guys to step up.

“I want to see what Tori Sapp can do. It's his third year in the program. He's going to play several different positions for us. I want to see what J.T. Rice can do, our quarterback. He's only a sophomore but he’s been playing JV since the 8th grade,” Ryals says. “We just want to see what they can do and how they can play when the lights come on.”

Despite the inexperience, Ryals believes this team has a lot of talent. He says if they can grow up during the season, something special may be in the works.

“We don't have a whole lot of expectations from people outside of this fence. They don't think we're going to be very good because we are young,” he says. “But we got some young talented kids, we really do. If you can turn that talent into experience and learn how to play the game, we'll shock some people.”

The Bulldogs have a tough non-region schedule, including games with Cairo and at Valdosta. They’ll also have the challenge of playing in the always-strong Region 1-AA.

Thomasville opens the season August 21 at West Laurens.

