Wildcats aim to get back on winning track

The Westwood Wildcats hope 2014 was much more of an aberration than a trend.

The Cats are back on the field preparing for their second season in the GISA's highest classification.

Westwood struggled to a 3-7 season in 2014, their worst record since 2008.

Head coach Ross Worsham says lack of depth made it tough on the Wildcats last season. That's an issue they’ll just have to deal with being one of the smallest schools in their region.

The Wildcats do have some talent at the skill positions, and will be led by senior QB Collier Baggett.

Worsham says the goal is to get back to the winning ways Westwood is known for.

“Winning is a habit, and losing can become a habit too. We surely don't want that to be the case,” he says. “Attitude is good, and I think everybody's just kind of hungry to do better than we did last year.”

“We just kind of had a down season,” admits Baggett. “We've learned from it. We're going to get better and stronger and compete better.”

The Wildcats travel to Georgia Christian for a scrimmage Friday. They'll actually play the first official game of the season in south Georgia when they host SGA on Thursday, August 20.

