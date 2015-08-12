Downtown Waffle House grand opening set - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Downtown Waffle House grand opening set

By Michael Reed, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The new downtown Waffle House is scheduled to open on August 20th with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. The new downtown Waffle House is scheduled to open on August 20th with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The new downtown Waffle House is scheduled to open on August 20th with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

Downtown leaders say they are excited.

"We've been pretty pleased. I mean it's gone up pretty quickly you know," said Administrative Assistant to Downtown Manager John Howard. "From when they started actually breaking ground til now it hasn't really been long at all. The construction process has gone smoothly, you know, they've got plans for these things and they get them up pretty quick."

Howard said the restaurant hired about 50 people who have been training.

Copyright 2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man in FLA hospital after I-75 chase, wreck

    Man in FLA hospital after I-75 chase, wreck

    Monday, March 27 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-03-27 18:09:27 GMT
    (Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)(Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)

    Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries. 

    More >>

    Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries. 

    More >>

  • Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

    Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

    Monday, March 27 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-03-27 16:16:41 GMT

    With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.  

    More >>

    With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.  

    More >>

  • Thomas schools increase security after social 'threat'

    Thomas schools increase security after social 'threat'

    Monday, March 27 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-03-27 15:51:54 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible." 

    More >>

    The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible." 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly