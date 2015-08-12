Downtown Waffle House grand opening set

The new downtown Waffle House is scheduled to open on August 20th with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

Downtown leaders say they are excited.

"We've been pretty pleased. I mean it's gone up pretty quickly you know," said Administrative Assistant to Downtown Manager John Howard. "From when they started actually breaking ground til now it hasn't really been long at all. The construction process has gone smoothly, you know, they've got plans for these things and they get them up pretty quick."

Howard said the restaurant hired about 50 people who have been training.

