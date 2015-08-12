Vikings adjusting to new coordinators, schemes

For the first time since 2007, the Lowndes Vikings are entering a season after missing the playoffs the previous year.

Head coach Randy McPherson responded, bringing in a pair of new coordinators.

The Vikings want to shake off the 2014 campaign, when they dropped four region games and were left at home in late November.

Enter the Vikings new coordinators: Tucker Pruitt, son of Coffee head coach Robby Pruitt, on offense and David Shores on defense.

Both will be putting in new schemes. The offense will shift fully to a spread offense after running some spread elements and the wing-T. Defensively, the Vikings will move to a 3-4 front.

It's a new era for the Vikings, and so far, McPherson says the offense is a little further along with nine days before kickoff.

“We've got a lot of kids back on offense, so pretty much last spring and this fall, our defense is trying to catch up to our offense. I look for that to continue,” McPherson says. “I'm very pleased on both sides of the ball right now, but we still have a long way to go.”

If there’s one thing Viking fans can find solace in, the last time Lowndes missed the playoffs, they returned the next season and won the state championship.

It's a favorable schedule for Lowndes, as Colquitt County, Lee County, and Valdosta all have to travel to Martin Stadium in 2015.

