Generals learning on the fly

Exceeding expectations is one thing.

Then there is what the Georgia Christian Generals did in their first varsity football season in 48 years.

The Generals advanced all the way to the state semifinals, and were leading that game with five minutes to play before falling to eventual state champ Memorial Day.

Even head coach Kent Copeland admits the results were surprising.

“When we looked at our schedule, we thought if we could just be .500 or better, we would think that was a great year,” he laughs.

The Generals will have a renovated stadium in Dasher this season, and they hope to build on the field as well.

But Copeland notes this is still a second year team, one that is still getting a grasp on the game.

“Two years into football, they are still learning. We've got a great staff,” Copeland says. “Those guys are doing an excellent job breaking down the fundamentals, pass blocking or run blocking, or just the fundamentals of running a route. We’re continuing to grow in that area.”

As with any small level school, Georgia Christian will have to overcome depth issues if they want repeat that run in 2015.

“We're five kids more on the team than we had last year. But they are freshman. They are young,” he says. “We're hoping to play 15 or 16 deep, and then if we do use a freshman, it's spelling a lineman or something like that.”

The Generals open the 2015 season with a pair of road games at David Emanuel and Tiftarea before hosting Brookwood on September 4.

