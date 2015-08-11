Rams set the tone on Day One of practice

There is plenty to be excited about for Albany State this season, and preparations for the 2015 campaign began Monday.

Under the watchful eye of interim head coach Dan Land, the Rams got in their first organized workouts of the fall.

Land says the goal of day one is to set a tone that only hard work will be accepted.

"We try to get those guys there. We want to be the hardest working team, including the coaching staff, including the water girls,” Land laughs. “We just want them to work hard and do the things we need to do, so we can win some games."

ASU is picked to win the SIAC East division title for the third straight year, and the Rams have a lot of talent returning, including preseason conference players of the year Jarvis Small and Tavarius Washington.

"We've got a lot of veteran guys coming back this year, which should make us better,” says running back Jarvis Small. “We're trying to be more disciplined this year."

"We have a lot of depth,” says linebacker Tavarius Washington. “We're deep at the D-line, deep at the backers, and deep at the DBs, so there's a bunch of competition."

Land says there's still plenty of work to be done, but he adds the energy on day one was positive. He says if that keeps up, it's going to be good for the Golden Rams.

"We always go first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, and fourth quarter,” Land says. “In the fourth quarter, they still were moving around pretty good. That was the exciting thing about it."

Practices will continue for Albany State over the next 24 days as they get ready for that September 5 opener against Valdosta State.

