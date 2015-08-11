Cougars searching for swagger

It's a new era in Cordele, as Crisp County alum Shelton Felton has taken over the Cougar program.

If he has his way, the glory days are just beginning.

The Cougars have lacked that winning identity over the past decade. Crisp hasn't reached the second round of the state playoffs since 2004.

Enter Felton, a former Cougar who returns to Cordele after a stint as Colquitt County defensive line coach.

He says Crisp needs their swagger back, and the players are buying in.

“He means that man. We don't have that dog. He wants that dog,” says junior athlete Brandon Dowdell. “Coach has that swag, therefore he wants his players to have that swag.”

“We want to compete. We want to show up and play every game. We want everybody to know that Crisp County is going to play hard, and we're going to grind every game and be in every game,” Felton says. “The goal is to make the playoffs every year. That's our goal: to make the playoffs.”

It won't be easy out of the gate for the Cougars, who open the season with road games at Lee County and Colquitt County.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.