Lee Co. opens season with win over Schley Co.

It took a few innings, but the Lee County offense found its spark and gave the Trojans a 9-1 season-opening win over Schley County Monday.

Lee stranded five runners on base over the first two innings, including failing to score with the bases loaded and no outs.

But Danielle Davis’ two-RBI double in the third apparently opened the floodgates.

The Trojans would score six runs in the 4th and add one more in the 5th to complete the eight-run victory.

Lee County will host Perry Wednesday. Schley County’s next game is also at home with the Panthers, on Monday.

OTHER HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SCORES

Cairo 6, Thomasville 2

