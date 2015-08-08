South Georgia teams kick off scrimmages

We are just two weeks from the kickoff of the high school football season, but a few south Georgia squads will be took the field a little early.

Scrimmage games began Friday night in south Georgia, including one between Dougherty and Turner County in Ashburn.

While these games don't count, they're certainly important for the players and coaches, who just want to see everyone get some playing time and how they react under the lights.

“I just want to see everybody go out and perform. We've worked hard this summer, from bottom to top, top to bottom, as I always say,” says Turner Co. head coach Ben Simmons.”From seniors all the way down to freshmen, from freshmen all the way up to seniors, I want everybody to get some experience, and just get out there and have fun.”

SCRIMMAGE SCORES

Lowndes 21, Norcross 7

Worth Co. 34, Cook 14

Turner Co. 34, Dougherty 8

