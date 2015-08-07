It's Back-to-school in Lee County, drivers urged to be patient - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

It's Back-to-school in Lee County, drivers urged to be patient

LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Traffic is already flowing Friday morning in Lee County where school is back in session. 

Law enforcement is out directing traffic in areas like downtown which is known for heavy congestion. . 

They advise leaving early and staying patient with other drivers.

Officials hope a lot of the school traffic issues will be eased when construction is finished on the North bypass. The project is set to wrap in December. 

