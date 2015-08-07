Rams coming together for another region run

There were very few people who would have picked the Worth County Rams to play for a region title last season, but there they were, hosting Cairo on the final week of the regular season.

Now entering year three with Jason Tone, they hope 2014 was just the beginning.

The Rams spent Thursday afternoon preparing for a scrimmage Friday night.

After a 6-5 campaign last season, Worth County is looking to take the next step and compete for a state title.

Tone says the offense is more confident in their third year in the playbook.

He says for the Rams to move forward, it has to be done together.

“We’ve got to come together as a team. Lean on each other, and not look for individuals to make plays, but for the team to make plays,” Tone says. “Whether it’s swarming to the ball defensively, or blocking until the whistle blows offensively, we’ve got to make sure we play team football.”

The Rams have a tough opening slate. They travel to Fitzgerald week one then host Lee County seven days later.

