Valdosta volleyball starting from scratch

High school teams are putting in the final touches before their fall seasons begin soon.

One south Georgia team is starting from scratch. The Valdosta High volleyball is serving it up for the very first time this fall, and the Wildcats are having fun with it.

The school established their very first volleyball program last spring, and the 16 girls on the 2015 squad began practice on Tuesday.

The Wildcats will play two junior varsity seasons before joining the GHSA varsity ranks.

Head coach Anna McCall says so far, so good, despite very few girls on the team having any volleyball experience.

Valdosta will play their very first scrimmage game next Thursday against a local church team, and McCall says the next few days are all about the basics.

“It's catching up and trying to get them some play time,” McCall says. “Learning plays, learning positions. serving, and passing. Those are the four things they have to know.”

The Wildcats aren’t showing any first time frustrations. They admit they have a very long way to go, but they want to make sure they’re having fun along the way.

“We just want to learn. We're not going to be the best, of course. But just to learn and experience, and have fun,” junior Anna Rowe says about the team’s goals.

“We hope to win a few games, and be able to just have fun,” says senior Amber Rigdon. “It’s a new experience for all of us.”

McCall says she’s been impressed with how quickly some of the girls have picked up the basics. She says regardless of the team’s skill level right now, McCall loves the heart they are showing.

“They are so eager to learn,” she says. “They’re pretty much starting from scratch. So all the rules, positions, plays, they’re very eager to learn.”

The Wildcats first official game is scheduled for August 17. they'll play Lee County and Mount de Sales in Leesburg.

