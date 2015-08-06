Most Wanted: Michael Lee

This week's Most Wanted fugitive has managed to elude police for months but they're hoping a reward will help lead to his arrest.

Thomasville Police have issued warrants for the arrest of Michael Lee on charges of statutory rape and probation violation.

Officers have received several tips of past whereabouts but are asking for anyone who knows where is to come forward.

If you have that information contact Thomasville Police at 229-227-3249 or Thomas County Dispatch at 229-226-2102.

