Early playoff exit motivating Eagles

The Mitchell County Eagles won their first region title since 2010 last year, but were still disappointed in the way things ended.

Mitchell County was eliminated in the first round of the state playoffs at home, when region foe Calhoun County knocked them off.

Now the Eagles are hoping for better things. Despite that success last season, this team says that early exit left a poor taste in their mouth.

“Well we definitely want to win region again, and we want to try and get past the first round of the playoffs and get a state championship,” says senior OL Darrius Hicks. “It's definitely a big motivation. I know for sure the O-line we want it more.”

They plan to correct that disappointment in a big way in 2015, and they may just have the beef up front to do it.

“I feel like the strength is the offensive line. We're averaging probably 310 pounds,” says Hicks, who is pushing 340 on his own. “I know we're improving. We need to work on hustling, but I'm pretty sure we'll be good before even our first scrimmage.”

The Eagles open the season August 28 when they host Albany. They beat the Indians 24-8 in the season opener last year at Hugh Mills Stadium.

