Blazers sticking to process in 2015

For the Baconton Blazers, it’s been all about process and the grind it takes to get to success in GHSA football.

They hope 2015 will be another step closer.

The Blazers will play just their seventh season this fall. It will be only their second as a region opponent in 1-A.

Head coach Johnny Hayes says he's liked the competitive fire he's seen at camp, and hopes to see it spill over to the field.

Not much will be expected from the Blazers this season.

They've won only eight games in school history, but felt they competed well in region play last year.

Hayes says they just need to continue to improve.

“We've made progress. We've made progress every year since I've been here. It's not always where the naked eye can see it, and sometimes the scoreboard doesn't reflect it. But we certainly feel like we've gotten better,” Hayes says. “I think they feel good about themselves. The guys that are returning feel good about themselves. They know what the region is all about.”

The Blazers will find out a little more about themselves in a scrimmage game with Treutlen Friday night. They host Central of Talbotton on August 21 to kick off the regular season.

