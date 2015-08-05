QB talk reigns supreme at UGA Media Day

The Georgia Bulldogs kicked off fall practice Tuesday afternoon in Athens.

The preseason top ten pick is the overwhelming favorite to win the SEC East, but as head coach Mark Richt pointed out at Tuesday’s Media Day, there’s a long way to go.

WHO WILL PLAY QB?

Richt says he doesn't have that answer yet.

All three potential QB's, Faton Bauta, Greyson Lambert, and Brice Ramsey each got their share of snaps and attention.

That was by design by Richt.

“We'll split the rotation between the three scholarship quarterbacks,” Richt says. “They'll all take a turn being with the ones, the twos, and the threes. We'll just keep rolling it that way until we decide to stop.

All three answered questions Tuesday, and said they know just much as the rest of us.

“Same answer as every single time. It's going to be a competition until they figure out who it's going to be,” says sophomore Ramsey. “We're just going to work hard every single day and compete.”

“I understand that when it's on the field, it's football,” says Virginia transfer Lambert, who started nine games for the Cavaliers in 2014. “But when you're off the field, we're all friends. We're each others’ biggest fans.”

"For me personally, I haven't changed a thing since I’ve gotten here,” says Bauta. "Every day I just try to go out there and be the best quarterback I can be.”

Richt says it’s entirely possible the team could see multiple QBs in the season opener versus Louisiana-Monroe.

CHUBB HANDLING HEISMAN HYPE

One reason the Dawgs are a preseason top ten squad is running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb will have plenty of opportunities to surpass the 1547 yard and 14 touchdowns he had in 2014, especially with four starters returning on the offensive line.



It's no surprise the sophomore from Cedartown is hearing his name come up in the Heisman discussion, but Chubb isn't going to let that affect him.

“In my mind, nothing has changed. Everything is still the same. Work hard. Play hard. Get my team up, and go out there, play and have fun,” Chubb says. “I know the spotlight’s on me. Everyone is looking to see how I’ll do.”

In addition to Chubb, the Dawgs will have Sony Michel and a healthy Keith Marshall running the football. That's a pretty tough trio to stop.

