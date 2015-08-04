Cordele community leaders fight crime

A small crowd gathered in Cordele Tuesday night for a National Night Out event. It was organized by My Brother's Keeper at the corner of Joe Wright Drive and 16th Avenue.

Leaders say a community survey they conducted earlier this year showed crime is by far the top concern of people in the community, and they're committed to making their community safer. Group spokesman Isaac Owens said, "Our goal is to educate our community. We're not here to bash, but we're here to educate, and that's what we want to make sure we put a positiveness on the fact that as a community we're willing to work together to make this work."

Group leaders say they invited the Cordele Police Department and Crisp County Sheriff's Office to take part, but they did not show up. The local law enforcement agencies have their own Night Out event planned for August 15th at the Cordele Community Clubhouse.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.