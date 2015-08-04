Trojans expect more firepower on offense in 2015

Perhaps the biggest surprise in all of high school football last season was the success of the Lee County Trojans in Region 1-AAAAAA.

The Trojans won't sneak up on any one this year, but they may not need to.

They have more than enough firepower offensively to beat anyone on their best day.

Lee County scored more than 40 points six times in 2014, including a 44-6 rout of Lovejoy in the first round of the state playoffs.

The offense will run through Marshall commit Garet Morell at quarterback. Morell was a first-team all-region QB in 2014.

Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio knows his group has weapons, but he knows they have to perform.

“We're expecting [Garet] to have another great year this year. We've got a good compliment of players around him and a really strong offensive line. So we're expecting to be pretty good and score a lot of points on offense,” Fabrizio says. “But expecting it and doing it are two different things. So we're going to have to get out there and get it done.”

The defense may be the key for the Trojans. That unit returns some experience, including top prospect Aubrey Soloman at nose tackle.

