Taxpayers complain about Cordele finances

Members of the community group My Brother's Keeper took their concerns about city finances to Cordele city commissioners Tuesday night.

They accuse of the city of having secret accounts and misappropriating money. They claim there's missing money in the public works department.

An auditor who poured over the books says there was some poor accounting, but there is no money missing. Mauldin and Jenkins CPA Miller Edwards said, "Again, you have to look at this thing as if it was a household, and the household actually was fine. There was no non-sufficient fund issues, or any of that kind of thing. It was just that fund kind of owed more back to the pot than these other funds did."

My Brother's Keeper leader Byrd Tripp said, "We understand about money as far as money being appropriated to different programs throughout the city and the general fund. Our concern is that general fund was overdrawn when it started off with funding."

The critics want a full criminal investigation. City leaders insist there was no criminal wrongdoing but say they will look into accounting issues.

