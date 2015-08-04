Worth's McLemore commits to Auburn

Worth County basketball star Anferenee McLemore has committed to the Auburn Tigers.

The senior power forward announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night.

“Proud to announce that I will be continuing my education and basketball career at AUBURN UNIVERSITY!” McLemore tweeted around 9:00 Tuesday night.

McLemore says he’s been interested in Auburn for a while, and didn’t hesitate when Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl extended the offer.

The 6’7 power forward says playing basketball in the SEC has been a dream of his for a long time, and the possibility to live that dream was too hard to pass up.

“I went to Auburn and I got to see a practice first hand. I saw how coach Pearl was very interactive with the team and how the team worked hard. It felt like a group of talented players that they welcomed me there,” he says. “I just loved watching the SEC because it has a lot of talent in it. It's high level basketball, so I always dreamed one day I would be able to be a part of that.”

Rivals lists McLemore as a three-star prospect.

In addition to being a star basketball player, McLemore is also a great student.

That’s obvious when schools like Stanford, Harvard, Yale, and Brown are all recruiting him.

McLemore says it wasn’t easy to turn down some of the nation’s most prestigious schools.

“It was very tough,” he laughs. “But I guess it ended up depending on the location of the school, and just being in the SEC.”

He says Pearl was also a key factor in his decision.

“I felt like he’s been honest with me over the whole summer. I felt like that's what attracted me to him and Auburn,” McLemore says. “He’s very charismatic. He’s a very happy guy. He jokes a lot. He’s not serious all the time.”

McLemore says he’ll turn his focus to the 2015 season with the Rams. The newest Auburn commit wants to improve his ball handling and lead Worth County to a state title.

