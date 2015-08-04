Find your bus information with Dougherty County's new app

Dougherty County students can now use a website and phone app to find their school bus information.

Using the VersaTrans website you can find your child's bus stop and scheduled pick up and drop off times.

There is also a "My Stop" app, in iTunes and Google Play, families can download on their phones that gives you an estimated arrival time for the bus that day.

Dougherty County hopes this app will help eliminate long waits in bad weather and missed buses.

The website and app are both live, and users can log on to them using their family I.D.

Transportation Director Kenneth Williams says the app should be used with caution this week in case there are any glitches.

