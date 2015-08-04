Bearcats riding offensive depth, experience

Entering year three of Jeff Littleton's tenure in Bainbridge, the Bearcats will try to extend their playoff streak to five straight seasons.

Bainbridge will play their second season in Region 1-AAAA, and they’re excited about chasing a region title.

Littleton says the Bearcats return the most starters he's had in Bainbridge, and he's looking forward to seeing what the offense can do behind starting QB Brett McLaughlin.

“He's grown, and he's much more mature, and he's showing much more experience,” Littleton says of McLaughlin. “We've got some depth back on the offensive line. We've got most of our skill players back there, so we have plenty of experience.”

The Bearcats open the season August 28 when they host Early County.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.