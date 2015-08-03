TCC-Colquitt Co. could renew rivalry

A pair of south Georgia blue blood football programs could be meeting on the field again soon.

Thomas County Central and Colquitt County haven’t played each other since 2012, but the Yellow Jackets and Packers could renew their rivalry.

The teams met over the summer at OTAs, and TCC head coach Bill Shaver says the ball got rolling.

“Coach [Rush] Propst asked if next time around, could we renew our rivalry,” Shaver says. “We’d like to do that. That’s always been a great one.”

The two programs have won a combined seven state titles between them, and met every season between 1992-2007.

Since then though, the powers have battled just three times.

Colquitt County leads the series 18-13, including a 35-33 win in the last matchup in 2012.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.