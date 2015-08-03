Dougherty County focuses on teachers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty County focuses on teachers

Superintendent Mosely Superintendent Mosely
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Nearly 2,500 Dougherty County School employees will participate in their own "Back to School" bash August 3. 

This is just one of many events the school system has hosted for employees in preparation for this school year. 

Earlier this summer the school system also held a Leadership Summit and New Teacher Orientation to prepare teachers for the upcoming year. 

Superintendent Dr. David Mosely says having a focus on teachers is critical to having a successful year. He says good leaders will result in good students. 

The workshops are a way to let teachers know what the school system expects of them so they may provide students with the best opportunity to succeed. 

"We want to create an atmosphere in the work force that we care, but we have an expectation level... it's about producing, about accountability, about doing your job well," explains Dr. Mosely. 

They hope these events help boost employee morale and start the year off strong. 

Copyright 2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

