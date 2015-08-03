Victim identified in Cordele late night shooting

One man is hospitalized after a late night shooting in Cordele.

Officers were called to a home at the corner of South 20th Avenue and 5th Street, about 10:00 Sunday night.

Late Monday morning, authorities identified the victim as 54 year old Robert Ashley.

He was shot four times, and taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds. Authorities say that he was hit in the hand, leg, and stomach.

Several evidence markers were placed in the yard of a home on 20th Avenue where the victim was shot.

We expect more information from authorities soon.

