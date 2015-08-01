Tift Gymnastics Academy holds summer camp

It's not just school sports south Georgia athletes are putting work into this summer.

The athletes at Tift Gymnastics Academy are putting in their final summer workouts this weekend at team camp.

Head coach Ben Ledl says this weekend is a good measuring stick to determine what level the gymnasts will compete at during the season.

Ledl says large team camps like this really help push each athlete, as everyone roots for each other.

“We cheer each other on, and we work as a team, making each other stronger, and encourage each other,” says gymnast Anna Sumner.

“The girls are coming together, really being able to push each other,” Ledl says. “It's a healthy competition. They want to be better than the next, but they want their teammate to propel to that next step too.”

One of the program's alumni took some time out of her own training to return and lend a hand. Junior UGA GymDog Beth Roberts is serving as a guest coach this weekend.

Roberts was a two-time state champion with TGA. She says it’s a good time being back at her former gym.

“I trained with a lot of these girls. I love coming back and seeing them, especially seeing the progress they've made in the gym,” she says.

While Roberts helps her former teammates improve, she is also focusing on her preparations for the upcoming season.

“I did vault last year, so I need to improve there,” she says. “I'm also working on floor and beam, so I'm hoping to improve there too.”

The camp runs through the weekend.

