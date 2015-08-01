Warriors still have plenty of talent

The Brookwood Warriors were a force in 2014 led by one of the best offenses in the state.

But with 12 seniors from that team now gone, what can they do for an encore?

Head coach Shane Boggs hopes to see more of the same.

The Warriors have 13 seniors this time around, and Brookwood plans to compete for a region title again.

They'll have to replace three starting offensive lineman and a feature running back.

But Boggs knows he's still got a lot of talent on that side of the ball.

“We still have Cale Deese and his 4000 plus career yards. Thomas Bragg is at right tackle. We think he's a college prospect. Tracer Parrish will be at left tackle. This will be his third year as a starter. We've got a lot to build it around,” Boggs said. “I think we'll have more team speed this year, which will help, but not quite the depth.”

The Warriors open the season August 21 when they host Jefferson County from Florida.

