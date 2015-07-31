Georgia's tax free weekend kicks off

Georgia's tax holiday began at midnight July 31 and will continue until Saturday at midnight.

This makes anything from clothes to computers to pencils tax free.

Staples store manager Kenneth Boone says it's one of the busiest weekends they have and they spend extra time preparing.

"Normally we probably sell 150 percent more than we normally would sell because everyone is in here for school supplies."

Boone also says it is important to know not everything is tax free. The tax exemption applies to clothes, shoes, school supplies, and some electronics.

Store owners expect a large turn-out this weekend and recommend getting out early.

