Americus-Sumter begins second run with Soliday

Erik Soliday is back to begin his second tenure with the Panthers, and folks in Americus hope to see the same success as his first go-round, when he won two state titles.

Soliday will admit it will be a process, and this team has a long way to go to get back to state championship contention.



But he adds there's also a lot to be excited about.



The Panthers boast some high level talent, including Georgia commit Tyler Clark at defensive tackle.



Soliday says there will be bumps and bruises along the way, but he likes what he sees out of his young team so far this preseason.

“This young group is a really good group. They worked extremely hard in the offseason, and the weight room, and out here,” Soliday says. “I'm really looking forward to suiting it up, and seeing what these guys can do and how far they'll progress.”

“We're working together, getting back to team work,” says senior QB Mekall Yancie. “The weight room has been awesome, and out here we're putting in good team work.”

Soliday is the Panthers' fifth head coach in four seasons. He'll hope to build some stability for the program. Americus-Sumter kicks off the 2015 season when they host Smith's Station High School out of Alabama.

