Raiders embracing youth in 2015

Despite the record, year one under Rod Murray showed promise for the Southland Raiders, who hope to build on that in 2015.

It won't be easy though.

Only five starters from last year's 3-7 squad.

That means plenty of spots are open for competition.

Murray expects the Raiders to play a lot of young guys in 2015.

While many would see that as a dreadful proposition, Murray and Southland are embracing it.

“Really, it's exciting. You're building for the future. You have a lot of young kids on this roster. Our upperclassmen are small in numbers, but they're nice players,” Murray says. “So it's probably more exciting than anything else. There's no age limit on it. Those guys will get out there and play.”

The Raiders will find out where they stand very early. They open the season on August 21 hosting state power Westfield.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.