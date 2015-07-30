Crews ready to lead Nighthawks

It's safe to say the Thomas University men's basketball program has started a solid foundation since its reincarnation two years ago.

Now head coach Brent Crews is taking over to help finish the build.

WALB caught up with the Nighthawks’ new head coach on the final day of his youth basketball camp this morning.



The former University of San Francisco assistant takes over a program that appeared in the NAIA's top 25 for a short time last season.



The first time head coach is looking forward to the challenge, and is ready to instill his attitude to the team.

“You're going to see a group that loves the game, that cares about the game, that respects the game. You're going to see a group that plays together, that plays hard, and you're going to see a team that has toughness,” Crews promises. “That's what we're going to do. After that, everyone wants to see running. We're going to run and we're going to score a lot of points.”

Crews says he's not nervous, but knows stepping into a head coaching role for the first time will be different.

“I’ve been in the spot that all the decisions were made by someone else. Now it's on me,” Crews says. “The decisions you make outside the baksetball program, the decisions you make on who you signed, decisions you make on what offense or defense you run, all of these things are on me now.”

Crews says he and his staff are trying to lock in a final few recruits for this season's class. Then the work begins on the 2015-2016 season.

