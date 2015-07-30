Albany day care talks safety in the sun

Letting kids play outside in the summer can be difficult with Georgia's high temperatures.

Taking kids out in the extreme heat has recently gained a lot of attention for day cares. A few days ago two Oklahoma boys received second and third degree burns after being outside for an extended period of time without sunscreen while on a day care field trip.

However, Lamb Shelter Day Care in Albany says the sun shouldn't keep kids from playing but they take extra precautions when letting their kids outside in the heat.

During the hottest hours of the day the kids play inside. When they do go outside they get to play in sprinklers and with water balloons.

Director Katie Johnson says they are always supervised and there are different rules for each age group.

"Activities are monitored for safety... and of course we are supervised with our teachers and they're on premises at all times," explains Johnson.

After being outside children get popsicles and water to keep them hydrated and healthy.

